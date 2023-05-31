PSG vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Clermont Foot lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Clermont Foot Preview

Clermont Foot are currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side defeated Lorient by a comprehensive 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have successfully retained their Ligue 1 crown. The Parisian giants were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Strasbourg in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSG vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Clermont Foot and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams, with Clermont Foot failing to win a single point in this fixture.

PSG have scored an average of five goals per game against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 - the highest such tally for a single team against another in the history of the competition.

PSG have won 27 matches in Ligue 1 so far this season - this tally has been surpassed on only four occasions in the history of the competition.

Clermont have picked up 56 points in Ligue 1 this season - the best tally for a team in the second season in the top flight since the 1987-88 season.

Clermont have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches - their longest such run in all competitions since 2018.

PSG vs Clermont Foot Prediction

PSG have flattered to deceive in Ligue 1 and will be intent on capping their season off on a positive note. Lionel Messi found the back of the net against Strasbourg and will look to replicate the feat in what could be his last match in a Parisian shirt.

Clermont Foot have shown marked improvement over the course of their season and will look to amend their poor record against the reigning champions. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 5-2 Clermont Foot

PSG vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

