PSG vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important match in Ligue 1 this weekend as they take on Clermont at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG have been impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Clermont have been exceptional so far this season and are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with Metz last week and will want a similar result from this match.

PSG, on the other hand, have been flawless in the league this season and are the favourites to win the league title. The French giants lost out to Lille last season and will want to make amends this year.

PSG vs Clermont Head-to-Head

PSG have a predictably impressive record against Clermont and have won the only game played between the two teams. Clermont have never defeated PSG in an official fixture and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous match played between the two sides took place in 2008 and ended in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Clermont have improved over the past decade and have a point to prove this weekend.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W

Clermont form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-W

PSG vs Clermont Team News

PSG have a depleted squad

PSG

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Angel Di Maria have extended stints with their national teams and will be unavailable for selection. Kylian Mbappe picked up a knock last week and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Ramos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marco Verratti is also struggling with a sprain and might not feature against Clermont this weekend.

Injured: Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria

Clermont have a point to prove

Clermont

Clermont have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this game. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up against PSG this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG vs Clermont Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum; Alexandre Fressange, Julian Draxler, Ismael Gharbi

Clermont Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas; Akim Zedadka, Florent Ogier, Cedric Hountondji, Vital N'Simba; Johan Gastien, Jonathan Iglesias; Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani; Mohamed Bayo

PSG vs Clermont Prediction

PSG will have to do without many of their superstars this weekend and cannot afford to allow their levels to drop against Clermont. The likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler have plenty of experience and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Clermont have exceeded expectations in Ligue 1 so far and have managed eight points from their four games. With PSG missing several players this weekend, the away side may well be able to steal a point on Saturday.

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Clermont

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi