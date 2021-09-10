PSG vs Clermont: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Clermont at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG have been excellent in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Clermont have done a brilliant job in Ligue 1 so far but will face an uphill battle this weekend. The away side did manage to hold Lyon to a 3-3 draw last month and will need to put in a similar performance this weekend.

PSG have made several additions to their ranks this season and will be intent on reclaiming the Ligue 1 title. The French giants have a depleted squad this weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

PSG vs Clermont Team News

PSG have a depleted squad

PSG

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Angel Di Maria have extended stints with their national teams and will be unavailable for selection. Kylian Mbappe picked up a knock last week and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Ramos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marco Verratti is also struggling with a sprain and might not feature against Clermont this weekend.

Injured: Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria

Clermont have a point to prove against PSG

Clermont

Clermont do not have many injury concerns at the moment and will need to field their best team in this game. Yohann Magnin will likely remain the only absentee and is set to remain on the sidelines with a knee injury. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up against PSG this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yohann Magnin

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Clermont kick off?

India: 11th September 2021, at 8:30 PM

USA: 11th September 2021, at 11 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10 AM (Central Standard Time), 8 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 11th September 2021, at 4 PM

🇦🇷3⃣🆚0⃣🇧🇴 #ARGBOL



Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina last night! ⚽️⚽️⚽️



Messi is now the highest South American international goalscorer ahead of Pele 👏



Angel Di Maria and @LParedss also played https://t.co/WKdhQiE9m0 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 10, 2021

Where and how to watch PSG vs Clermont on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie, Colors

USA: beIN Sports USA

UK: Not Available due to a National Blackout

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Clermont?

India: TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV, Voot Select

USA: fuboTV

UK: Not Available

