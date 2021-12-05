PSG vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th December 2021

PSG sign off for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League as they host Club Brugge at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Lens in their previous outing, with Georginio Wijnaldum rescuing a point for them thanks to an injury-time winner.

Club Brugge have lost three games in a row in the competition but have fared better in the Belgian Pro League and recorded a 3-2 win over RFC Seraing on Sunday, with all goals scored in the first half.

The two sides met in the reverse fixture in the opening match of the Champions League campaign in September. The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The game's outcome won't affect PSG's position in the Group A standings but a win here might help the visiting side secure a place in the Europa League round of 32.

PSG vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with all three fixtures coming in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG are unbeaten against Club Brugge and have two wins to their name while one game has ended in a draw.

Club Brugge have conceded at least four goals in their last three Champions League matches and at least two goals in their last seven games across all competitions.

PSG have been beaten just once in their last 29 home games in the competition (against Manchester City in October 2020). They have scored 2.7 goals on average in these games.

Club Brugge have conceded more goals than any other side in the Champions League (16).

PSG vs Club Brugge Prediction

PSG have just one win in their last four outings across all competitions and their last two league games have ended in draws. With Neymar ruled out through injury, their output in the final third has taken a hit.

Club Brugge have scored three goals in their last three games and will fancy their chances in front of goal against PSG, who have conceded twice in their last two Champions League games.

PSG have struggled at both ends of the pitch in their recent fixtures but both of their wins in the competition have come at home, so they are the favorites here. Club Brugge have conceded five goals in their travels and have scored three of their five goals in their away games.

We expect Brugge to put up a fight but everything points to a win for PSG.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Club Brugge

PSG vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Club Brugge's last nine games across all competitions and over 2.5 goals in PSG's last three games in the Champions League).

Tip 3 - PSG to score in the second half - YES (Nine of PSG's last 15 goals across all competitions have come in the second half).

Tip 4 - Kylian Mbappe to provide an assist - YES (Mbappe has three assists in the Champions League and eight in Ligue 1).

