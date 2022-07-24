PSG vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will wrap up their pre-season on Monday against Gamba Osaka at the Suita City Stadium on Monday in their last friendly ahead of the new season.

The Ligue 1 champions have recorded wins in their two games in Japan. They secured a 3-0 win against Urawa Reds on Saturday, with Pablo Sarabia, Kylian Mbappe and Arnaud Kalimuendo finding the back of the net.

Osaka, meanwhile, have lost four games across competitions heading into this friendly. Their last J1 League fixture against bitter rivals Cerezo Osaka ended in a 2-1 defeat, with Jean Patric scoring a 90th-minute winner

After this game, PSG will travel to Israel for the Trophee des Champions on Sunday, which'll kick off their 2022-23 campaign. Osaka, meanwhile, will resume their league campaign on Saturday against Kyoto Sanga as they look to return to winning ways.

PSG vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

PSG have faced Japanese opponents twice, with the two meetings coming during their ongoing tour of Japan. They have scored two goals and let in one.

This will be the first time Osaka will face a French team.

Osaka have the fourth-worst defensive record in the J1 League, conceding 31 goals in 22 games.

They have scored four goals in their last seven games across competitions, suffering five defeats, picking up just one win, and playing out a draw.

PSG have scored seven goals in their three friendlies thus far, conceding just once.

PSG vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

PSG have eased past their last two J1 League opponents, and the same could ensue against Osaka, given the obvious difference in squad quality between the two teams.

Gamba are struggling at the moment and might find it difficult to get things going against the French giants, who'll look to end their pre-season Japan tour with a win. Given the contrast in forms of the two teams, PSG should secure a comfortable win here.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Gamba Osaka.

PSG vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist anytime - Yes.

