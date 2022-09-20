PSG vs Hacken prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers 

PSG will host Hacken at the Stade Jean Bouin in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Rodez AF in league action on Saturday. Grace Geyoro scored a brace, while Kadidiatou and Diani scored one each to inspire the comprehensive victory.

Hacken claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Eskiltuna on Saturday. Stine Larsen and Marika Lundin scored either side of Paulina Nystrom's goal to inspire the win for their side.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where they will be looking to qualify for the group stage at PSG's expense.

PSG vs Hacken Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. PSG have kickstarted their league campaign with two wins, although they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Lyon in the French Women's Super Cup last month. Danielle van de Donk scored the match-winner for the European champions.

Hacken are on a four-game winning run in all competitions and have won five of their last six competitive fixtures this term.

Their sole defeat came in a 2-0 loss away to Rosengard in league action. Rebecca Knaak and Olivia Schough scored first-half goals to inspire the hosts to the win.

PSG form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Hacken form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

PSG vs Hacken Team News

PSG

There are no injury or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Hacken

Hacken do not have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of their trip to the French capital.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

PSG vs Hacken Predicted XI

PSG (4-3-3): Lydia Williams (GK); Sakina Karchaoui, Paulina Dudek, Amanda Ilestedt, Ashley Lawrence; Laurina Fazer, Oriane Jean-Francois, Grace Geyoro; Lieke Martens, Ramona Bachmann, Kadidiatou Diani

Hacken (4-2-3-1): Jennifer Falk (GK); Anna Sandberg, Aivi Luik, Josefine Rybrink, Hannah Wijk; Filippa Curmark, Elin Rubensson; Anna Csiki, Mille Geji, Stine Larsen; Pauline Hammarlund

PSG vs Hacken Prediction

PSG finished at the top of their group with a 100% record last season and were narrowly eliminated by eventual champions Lyon in the semifinal.

Hacken, by contrast, finished at the bottom of their group, highlighting the difference in class between the two sides. The hosts should secure a comfortable victory ahead of the return leg in Sweden next month.

Prediction: PSG 4-0 Hacken

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far