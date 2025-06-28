PSG vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will meet Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday. Both teams secured a place in the knockout stage in the competition.

Les Parisiens won two of their three group-stage games. After a shock 1-0 loss to Botafogo last week, they overcame Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Monday. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock in the 35th minute and Achraf Hakimi doubled their lead in the 67th minute.

Miami went unbeaten in the group stage, drawing two of the three games. They met Palmeiras in their previous outing and were held to a 2-2 draw. Tadeo Allende broke the deadlock in the 16th minute and Luis Suárez doubled their lead in the 65th minute. They conceded twice in quick succession after the 80th minute.

PSG vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Lionel Messi will face his old team after leaving them in 2023.

Les Parisiens met an MLS-based team, the Seattle Sounders, in the group stage and registered a 2-0 win.

Miami met Porto in the group stage and registered a 2-1 win.

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League winners have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording eight wins.

The Herons are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording three wins.

Les Parisiens have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven games.

Inter Miami have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games.

The Herons have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 games in all competitions.

The Champions League winners, meanwhile, have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

PSG vs Inter Miami Prediction

Les Parisiens have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in that period. They scored six goals in the group stage while conceding just once and will look to continue that goalscoring form here.

Presnel Kimpembe was the only absentee in training for Luis Enrique earlier this week. Ousmane Dembélé was also in training and is likely to start from the bench here.

The Herons head into the match on a six-game unbeaten streak, scoring 16 goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, their only win in the group stage was registered against a European team. After failing to score in their campaign opener, they have scored two goals apiece in their last two games.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who will be in action against his former club here. He has met the Ligue 1 side 10 times in his club career, recording four wins.

While Inter enjoyed an unbeaten record in the group stage, Les Parisiens have a good record in international competitions and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Inter Miami

PSG vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

