PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Club Friendlies 2022

PSG are back in action with their pre-season tour this week as they take on Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday. The French champions have excellent players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.
PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale Preview
Kawasaki Frontale are currently in third place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Gamba Osaka by a 4-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.
PSG, on the other hand, have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their pre-season tour. The Ligue 1 giants dominated their league last season and will be intent on making the most of their stellar squad this week.
PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Kawasaki Frontale have never played a match against PSG and will need to take it up a notch against one of the world's best squads this week.
- PSG scored an impressive 90 goals in their 38 Ligue 1 matches last season and have one of the most formidable front lines in world football at their disposal.
- Kawasaki Frontale have scored six goals in their last three matches in all competitions and can pack a punch on their day.
- The hosts won the J1 League by a comprehensive 13-point margin last season, securing 28 victories and scoring 81 goals in the process.
- PSG, on the other and, won the Ligue 1 title by an impressive margin of 15 points after losing out on the title by a one-point margin to Lille in the 2020-21 season.
PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction
PSG have built an impressive squad but are yet to achieve success on the European front. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have stepped up for the Parisians in the past and will look to make their mark this week.
Kawasaki Frontale are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: PSG 3-1 Kawasaki Frontale
PSG vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes
