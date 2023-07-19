PSG vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21, 2023

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcome Ligue 2 champions Le Havre to the Campus PSG, their training center, for their first game of the pre-season on Friday (July 21).

There have been a lot of changes at the Parisians over the international break. Lionel Messi has left to join Inter Miami while Christophe Galtier has departed after one season as manager.

The Parisians have appointed former treble-winning Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as their head coach as they look to win the elusive UEFA Champions League.

Le Havre, meanwhile, won the Ligue 2 title for a record sixth time last season and are back in the Ligue 1 for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign. They got their pre-season underway with a dominant 9-2 win over Slovenian club Triglav.

They're set to play rivals SC Cean in the Trophee des Normands after four years on Wednesday.

PSG vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 32 times across competitions since 1985, with the Parisians leading 18-4.

They last met in the 2008-09 edition of Ligue 1, which the Parisians won 3-0 at home. They have won their last five games against Le Havre.

At home, the Parisians have won their last four games against Le Havre, keeping three clean sheets and scoring nine goals in the wins.

The Parisians went winless in their last two Ligue 1 games last season and lost their last game at home to Clermont Foot.

PSG vs Le Havre Prediction

The Parisians will play their first game of the pre-season, so the players who have recently returned from the international break could be a bit rusty. They will also take to the field for the first time under Enrique.

Le Havre, meanwhile, recorded an emphatic win in their first pre-season friendly and will look to continue in the same vein. However, they have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the Parisians, but both teams have seen a lot of changes since their last meeting in 2009.

The Parisians have trained with almost a full-strength squad ahead of the friendly, with only Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes out with injury. Neymar is still a few weeks away from fitness, while Nordi Mukiele is back on the pitch.

Considering PSG's dominance against the Normandy-based visitors and their advantage in terms of squad quality, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Le Havre

PSG vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Parisians to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes