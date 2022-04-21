PSG vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lens lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's in-form PSG outfit in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Lens Preview

Lens are currently in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight over the course of this season. The away side eased past Montpellier by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are on the cusp of yet another Ligue 1 triumph. The Parisians defeated Angers by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

PSG vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good record against Lens and have won 19 out of 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lens' 13 victories.

Of the 42 matches played between PSG and Lens, a total of four matches have ended in a 1-0 victory - the most common scoreline in this fixture.

In the last 21 matches between these two teams at the Parc des Princes, PSG have won a total of 12 matches, scoring an impressive 37 goals in the process.

Lens do not have a good recent away record against PSG and secured their last victory at the Parc des Princes nearly 16 years ago.

PSG have won six Ligue 1 games on the trot at the Parc des Princes and are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against Lens.

Kylian Mbappe has been in prolific form for PSG and is their top scorer in the league with 23 goals so far this season.

PSG vs Lens Prediction

PSG have established a 15-point lead over Marseille and are now within touching distance of their league crown. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Lens can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this match. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Lens

PSG vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

