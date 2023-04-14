The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG lock horns with an impressive Lens side in a crucial encounter at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

PSG vs Lens Preview

Lens are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side defeated Strasbourg by a 2-1 margin last week and will need to be at its best to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their prolific best on the domestic front this season. The Parisian giants secured a crucial 2-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

PSG vs Lens Team News

PSG have several players missing this weekend

PSG

Neymar is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in PSG's game this weekend. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have played pivotal roles this season and will need to step up yet again this weekend.

Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches, and Presnel Kimpembe are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marco Verratti has made progress with their recoveries but is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

Lens

Lens also have a lengthy list of injury concerns with Adam Buksa and Steven Fortes sidelined ahead of this game. Wuilker Farinez and Julien Le Cardinal are also struggling with their fitness and will not be able to feature against PSG.

Injured: Adam Buksa, Steven Fortes, Wuilker Farinez, Julien Le Cardinal

Doubtful: Jimmy Cabot

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Lens kick off?

India: 16th April 2023, at 12:30 AM

USA: 15th April 2023, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th April 2023, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Lens on TV?

India: Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Lens?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

