PSG vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of massive fixtures this weekend as Lille lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Lille Preview

Lille are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have managed to step up to the plate over the course of their league campaign. Les Dogues eased past Strasbourg by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best since the World Cup break. The Parisian outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of an impressive Bayern Munich side in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a predictably good recent record against Lille and have won 31 of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lille's 14 victories.

PSG have also been a dominant force against Lille at home and have won 19 of the last 29 games played between the two sides at the Parc des Princes, with Lille winning only two games.

PSG have found the back of the net in all their 11 home games in Ligue 1 so far this season and have managed to win nine of these matches.

Jonathan David has scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 this season with Kylian Mbappe netting 13 goals - both players are among the top five in the competition this season.

PSG vs Lille Prediction

PSG have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to work hard to seal their place at the top of the league table. With Lionel Messi picking up a knock, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will need to step up in this match.

Lille have a good squad at their disposal and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset in this match. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Lille

PSG vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

