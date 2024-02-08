PSG vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain Lille at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions, recording 11 wins. After being held to a 2-2 draw by Brest in Ligue 1 last month, they have recorded wins in their two games in February. They defeated Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1 last week, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Marco Asensio.

They continued their form in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday with a 3-1 triumph over Brest. Mbappe was on the scoresheet again, while Danilo Pereira and Goncalo Ramos added goals in either half.

The visitors recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 last week. Jonathan David bagged a first-half brace, while Benjamin André and Edon Zhegrova scored before the break. Nabil Bentaleb was involved for the first time in a goal this term, providing an assist in that match.

They failed to build on that form and lost 2-1 to Lyon in the Coupe de France on Wednesday. Zhegrova continued his form with an assist as Alexsandro scored his first goal of the season.

PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 100 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have the better record in these meetings, with 42 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with 32 wins, and 26 games have ended in draws.

PSG had secured back-to-back league doubles over Lille in the previous two seasons but were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

The visitors have drawn six of their 10 away games in Ligue 1 this term and have two wins and two losses in that period.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the league this season, with 48 goals from 20 games, 20 more than the visitors.

PSG vs Lille Prediction

Les Parisiens have been in good touch this year, recording six wins in seven games thus far. They have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions this season, scoring at least thrice in eight of the 15 games, and are expected to produce a prolific performance.

Head coach Luis Enrique does not have any fresh absentees, but Mbappé suffered a crunching tackle against Brest and narrowly escaped a serious injury. Nonetheless, he had some ankle pain and might be rested for the UEFA Champions League clash against Real Sociedad next week.

Les Dogues suffered their first defeat of the year in midweek against Lyon in the Coupe de France and also conceded for the first time in six games. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five away games but have failed to score in three games in that period as well.

To add to their misery, Andrej Ilic, who made an appearance from the bench, picked up an injury and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. They have just two wins in their last 15 Ligue 1 away games and might struggle here.

Considering the hosts' unbeaten run and impressive record in recent games in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Lille

PSG vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Edon Zhegrova to score or assist any time - Yes