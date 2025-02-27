PSG vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain fourth-placed Lille at Parc des Princes in an exciting Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. The hosts are unbeaten in their 23 league games thus far and are at the top of the league table with 59 points. Les Dogues have registered 11 wins and have 41 points to their name.

Ad

The reigning champions extended their winning streak across all competitions to nine games on Wednesday with a 7-0 away triumph over Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France. Gonçalo Ramos bagged a brace while Désiré Doué had a goal and two assists.

They played Lyon in their previous league outing last week and registered a 3-2 away win. Achraf Hakimi bagged a brace while Ousmane Dembélé was on the scoresheet in the 59th minute.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have won their last two games and registered a 2-1 home triumph over Monaco thanks to Hákon Arnar Haraldsson's first-half brace last week.

PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 102 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 44 wins. Les Dogues have registered 32 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

The capital club are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, recording six wins. They registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

PSG have scored at least three goals in five of their last six meetings against Les Dogues.

Lille have won just one of their last six Ligue 1 away games, with four ending in draws.

The league leaders have the best defensive record in Ligue 1, conceding 22 goals in 23 games. The visitors have the second-best defensive record, conceding 23 goals.

Ad

PSG vs Lille Prediction

Les Parisiens are on a 21-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have won 14 of their 15 games in 2025. They have suffered one loss at home across all competitions since 1996 against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Luis Enrique left Vitinha, Kang-in Lee, and Gianluigi Donnarumma out of the squad for the Coupe de France match on Wednesday. Donnarumma should return to the starting XI while Vitinha and Kang-in Lee are doubts.

Ad

Lille have won their last two league games, scoring two goals apiece and will look to continue that form here. They have lost nine of their last 10 away meetings against the capital club, which is a cause for concern.

Tiago Santos is a long-term absentee, while Samuel Umtiti and Edon Zhegrova will also miss this match due to injuries. Rémy Cabella, Ismaily, Osame Sahraoui and Mitchel Bakker are back in training.

Ad

The hosts head into the match in great form and have been the dominant side in this fixture. With that in mind, we back the defending champions to register a win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Lille

PSG vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback