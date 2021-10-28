PSG vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of crucial fixtures this weekend as PSG take on Lille at the Parc des Princes on Friday. PSG have been in impressive form and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lille are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The reigning French champions were exceptional last year but have their work cut out for them ahead of a difficult schedule.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a seven-point lead at the top of the league table but have been troubled by their opponents over the past week. The Parisians were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Marseille last weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Lille and have won 23 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed 12 victories against PSG and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Lille. PSG were poor on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-W-W

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-W-W

PSG vs Lille Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Sergio Rico, Sergio Ramos, and Leandro Paredes are struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not feature in this game. Neymar has completed his recovery, however, and will likely feature in this match.

Marco Verratti picked up a knock last week and has been ruled out of this fixture. Achraf Hakimi was sent off against Marseille and will be suspended against Lille this weekend.

Injured: Marco Verratti

Doubtful: Sergio Rico, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes

Suspended: Achraf Hakimi

Lille have an impressive squad this season

Lille

Sven Botman is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against PSG this weekend. Benjamin Andre has accumulated yellow cards and will be suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Sven Botman

Doubtful: Leo Jardim

Suspended: Benjamin Andre

PSG vs Lille Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo Mandava; Timothy Weah, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

PSG vs Lille Prediction

PSG have built one of the best squads in Europe this season and will be intent on winning a historic treble. The French behemoths already have a seven-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and will be confident ahead of this match.

Lille have endured a slump in recent weeks and will need to work hard to stand a chance against France's most formidable opponents. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-0 Lille

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi