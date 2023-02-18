The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Lille lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG vs Lille Preview

Lille are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have managed to show signs of improvement after a slow start to their league campaign. The away side defeated Strasbourg by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their prolific best this season. The Parisian giants were defeated by a formidable Bayern Munich side in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



The best goals scored Lille at the 𝑃𝑎𝑟𝑐 𝑑𝑒𝑠 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠! 📽️



Which is your favourite? 🤔



𝐓𝐎𝐏 GOALS - #PSGLOSC The best goals scoredLille at the 𝑃𝑎𝑟𝑐 𝑑𝑒𝑠 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠! 📽️Which is your favourite? 🤔 𝐓𝐎𝐏 GOALS - #PSGLOSC ⚽️The best goals scored 🆚 Lille at the 𝑃𝑎𝑟𝑐 𝑑𝑒𝑠 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠! 📽️Which is your favourite? 🤔⤵️https://t.co/dcMLsXnn2s

PSG vs Lille Team News

PSG have a strong squad at their disposal

PSG

Renato Sanches is injured at the moment and will not be included in the squad for this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele are struggling with their fitness and remain doubts ahead of this clash.

Lionel Messi sustained a knock in the first leg against Bayern Munich and is unlikely to be risked in this match. Kylian Mbappe has also overcome an injury over the past week and could be rested for this match.

Injured: Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: None

Lille need to be at their best to win this game

Lille

Ismaily and Adam Ounas are recuperating from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jonathan David has been in exceptional form this season and is set to lead the line for his side. Lille are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this match.

Injured: Ismaily, Adam Ounas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Lille kick off?

India: 19th February 2023, at 5:30 AM

USA: 19th February 2023, at 7 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 6 AM (Central Standard Time), 4 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th February 2023, at 12 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Lille on TV?

India: Sports18

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Lille?

India: Voot Select, Jio Cinema

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes