PSG vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025 

Fireworks will be lit at Parc des Princes as PSG and Liverpool square off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. Club Brugge or Aston Vila await the winner of this tie in the quarterfinal.

Ad

The hosts will be full of confidence following their 4-1 thrashing of Lille in front of their own supporters in Ligue 1 over the weekend. They were 4-0 up at the break, with Bradley Barcola's sixth-minute goal added to by Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

Liverpool, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 11th minute while Alexis Mac Allister made sure of the result in the 63rd minute.

Ad

Trending

The Reds will now shift their attention back to Europe and secured their spot in the last 16 as winners of the league phase. PSG finished the league phase in 15th spot and eliminated Brest in an all-French playoff tie with a 10-0 aggregate thrashing to get here.

PSG vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool and PSG were drawn in Group C of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. They claimed 3-2 and 2-1 home wins respectively.

PSG are currently on a 22-game unbeaten streak across competitions (19 wins).

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 competitive games.

PSG have won their last 10 games on the bounce, scoring 40 goals and conceding just eight in this run.

Liverpool are winless in their last five away games against French opposition (three losses).

Liverpool have scored before halftime in 10 of their last 11 games.

Ad

PSG vs Liverpool Prediction

PSG are unsurprisingly running away with another league title, with the Parisians holding a 13-point advantage in Ligue 1 with 14 games to go. However, it is in Europe where their main challenge awaits. Fans of the club have watched in delight as their side have morphed into a young and exciting outfit after the expensively-assembled underperformances of the last year.

Their charge will be led by the in-form Ousmane Dembele who is having the season of his life and making good on the promise he showed as a teenager almost a decade ago.

Ad

Liverpool, for their part, were seemingly unstoppable and waltzed through the league phase before a last-day capitulation at PSV with a second-string squad. The Reds hold a healthy lead at the summit of the Premier League and also have a League Cup final against Newcastle United to look forward to in a fortnight.

However, they suffered an ingnominious ouster from the FA Cup by Plymouth and would be more rested than their hosts having not been in action over the weekend owing to said exit. In Mohamed Salah, Arne Slot has arguably the best player in the world at the moment, with the Egyptian reaching heights that surpass those he reached in his record-breaking debut season at Anfield.

Ad

These two sides are among the most in-form teams in all of Europe and will both fancy their chances of claiming the win. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Liverpool

PSG vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback