PSG vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of Ligue 1 kicks off with its first round of matches this weekend as Lorient lock horns with Luis Enrique's impressive PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Lorient Preview

Lorient finished in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. The away side slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, won the Ligue 1 title yet again last season but have not been at their best this year. The Parisian giants eased past Jeonbuk by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

PSG vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Lorient and have won 21 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lorient's eight victories.

Lorient have faced PSG on three occasions in the past on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season and are surprisingly unbeaten in these matches at the Parc des Princes.

After a winning run of 10 consecutive matches against Lorient in Ligue 1, PSG have lost two of their last five such matches against Lorient in the competition.

Lorient have won six of their 16 matches away from home against PSG in Ligue 1 - the Parc des Princes in their favourite away venue in the competition.

PSG are set to play their 50th consecutive season in the Ligue 1 - a record in the French top flight.

Lorient are one of only three teams that have played at least 10 Ligue 1 seasons to have won more than half of their opening games.

PSG vs Lorient Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been troubled by Lorient in the past. Kylian Mbappe seems set to persist with the French giants and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Lorient can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent months. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 4-1 Lorient

PSG vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes