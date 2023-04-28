PSG vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Lorient lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Lorient Preview

Lorient are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Toulouse last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their prolific best so far this season. The Parisian giants edged Angers to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a recent record against Lorient and have won 21 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lorient's seven victories.

PSG have won their last six games against Lorient in Ligue 1 - they have a better active streak only Montpellier and Angers in the competition.

PSG have conceded at least one goal in each of their last four matches against Lorient in Ligue 1 - they have a longer such run only against Lens and Lille in the top flight.

PSG have won all their 15 games against teams that are currently in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and are the only team in the competition to have achieved the feat.

PSG have picked up 75 points after their 32 matches in Ligue 1 this season - their best record at this stage of the competition since the 2018-19 season.

PSG vs Lorient Prediction

PSG have flattered to deceive in the top flight so far this season but remain the frontrunners to win the league title at the moment. Lionel Messi has stepped up for the team over the past month and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Lorient can be a handful for any team on their day and have troubled PSG's defence in the past. PSG are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Lorient

PSG vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

