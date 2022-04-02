PSG vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as PSG lock horns with Lorient on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Lorient are in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are yet to hit their stride in the league. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Strasbourg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are only a few games away from reclaiming their crown. The Parisians were stunned by a 3-0 Monaco victory in their previous game and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

PSG vs Lorient Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Lorient and have won 19 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Lorient have managed seven victories against PSG and can potentially trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. PSG squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Sunday.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-W-L

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-W-L

PSG vs Lorient Team News

PSG need to be at their best in this match

PSG

Sergio Ramos is recovering from a long-term absence and will not be available for selection this weekend. Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are set to keep their places in PSG's central defence.

Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera, and Layvin Kurzawa are also carrying knocks at the moment and might not be risked in this fixture. Neymar and Lionel Messi have returned from their international stints and will feature in this match.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Abdou Diallo, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Keylor Navas, Angel Di Maria, Ismael Gharbi

Doubtful: Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

Lorient

Bonke Innocent is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad for this game. Stephane Diarra is recovering from an injury and has also been sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Stephane Diarra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bonke Innocent

PSG vs Lorient Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Lorient Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Vincent Le Goff, Leo Petrot, Julien Laporte, Houboulang Mendes; Fabien Lemoine; Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Quentin Boisgard; Terem Moffi

PSG vs Lorient Prediction

PSG have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to address several issues to become a European force. The Parisians are 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille at the moment and will look to extend their lead this weekend.

Lorient can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the league-leaders in the past. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Lorient

