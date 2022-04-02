PSG vs Lorient: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with a round of important fixtures after the international break as PSG host Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. PSG have exceptional players at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lorient are currently in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Strasbourg last month and will need to work hard to stay out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a 12-point lead at the top of the league table but have been inconsistent this season. The Parisians were sensationally stunned by an inspired Monaco outfit in their previous game and will to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG vs Lorient Team News

PSG need to be at their best in this match

PSG

Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera, and Layvin Kurzawa are also carrying knocks at the moment and might not be risked in this fixture. Neymar and Lionel Messi have returned from their international stints and will feature in this match.

Sergio Ramos is recovering from a long-term absence and will not be available for selection this weekend. Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos are set to keep their places in PSG's central defence.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Abdou Diallo, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Keylor Navas, Angel Di Maria, Ismael Gharbi

Doubtful: Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

Lorient

Bonke Innocent is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad for this game. Stephane Diarra is recovering from an injury and has also been ruled out of the game against PSG this weekend.

Injured: Stephane Diarra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bonke Innocent

At what time does the match between PSG and Lorient kick off?

India: 4th April 2022, at 12:15 AM

USA: 3rd April 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd April 2022, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Lorient on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Lorient?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi