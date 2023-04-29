The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Lorient lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Lorient Preview

PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment but have not been at their prolific best so far this season. The Parisian giants edged Angers to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lorient, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Toulouse last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG vs Lorient Team News

PSG have several players missing this week

PSG

Neymar is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in PSG's game this weekend. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have played pivotal roles this season and will need to step up yet again this weekend.

Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marco Verratti has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection against Lorient.

Injured: Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes, Timothee Pembele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient

Jean-Victor Makengo and Julien Ponceau are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Adil Aouchiche, Theo Le Bris and Julien Laporte are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be risked in this match. Lorient are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: Jean-Victor Makengo, Julien Ponceau

Doubtful: Adil Aouchiche, Theo Le Bris, Julien Laporte

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Lorient kick off?

India: 30th April 2023, at 8:35 PM

USA: 30th April 2023, at 11:05 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10:05 AM (Central Standard Time), 8:05 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 30th April 2023, at 4:05 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Lorient on TV?

India: Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 4

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Lorient?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Poll : 0 votes