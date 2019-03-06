×
PSG vs Man United: 3 crucial battles that will decide the outcome of the game | UCL 2018/19

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.38K   //    06 Mar 2019, 20:10 IST

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Manchester United travel to the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Round of Sixteen encounter in the UEFA Champions League. A number of injuries hamper Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's men, and they will be without the services of Paul Pogba as well, who has been suspended due to the red card he picked up in the first leg at Old Trafford.

PSG will be without Neymar and Edinson Cavani, who will miss the game due to injuries.

We pick out three crucial battles on the pitch which will shape which way this game goes.

#1 Kylian Mbappe vs Victor Lindelof

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

Young French prodigy Kylian Mbappe was on fire in the first leg at Old Trafford when he scored a goal and ran the United defence ragged. On Wednesday, United centre-half Victor Lindelof will have a tough task on his hands as he will have to counter the intelligent runs that will be made by the youngster. Lindelof has been in top form recently, and it will be a good contest between the two.

#2 Angel Di Maria vs Ashley Young

Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria had a good return to Old Trafford when he set up both of Paris Saint-Germain's goals in the first leg, and he will be keen on repeating that performance when the Red Devils visit them on Wednesday.

The Argentinian will be up against England right-back Ashley Young, who has been vital in United's defensive plans this year. Young has been around for long enough to know how quick Di Maria is, and having played alongside him at Old Trafford, he would have some idea about the tricks up Di Maria's sleeve.

#3 Thiago Silva vs Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku followed by Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford
Romelu Lukaku followed by Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford
Romelu Lukaku has been in blistering form for the Red Devils over the last couple of games, each of which has seen him get his name on the scoreboard twice. The burly Belgian will be up against wily centre-back Thiago Silva, who never leaves anything to chance, and is rarely off-footed.

Silva had a brilliant outing in the first leg, but will have to contend with Lukaku's highly physical and pacy game.

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
