PSG vs Manchester United: 5 key battles

Manchester United got their season back on track with a well deserved victory at Newcastle on the weekend. There were many positives for Ole Gunnar Solskjær to take from his team's performance, including their best defensive outing of the season in the league so far.

The focus now shifts to the Champions League, where a clash with French champions PSG awaits them. Manchester United find themselves in the 'Group of Death', with RB Leipzig posing a real threat to their chances of progression to the next round. United will be hoping to get their UCL campaign to a positive start with victory in the French capital.

Here are the 5 key battles that will determine the result of this heavyweight clash.

1) Neymar vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer for big money to bolster their defence. The young right-back is known for his defensive talents and is one of the best 1v1 full-backs in the world.

Wan-Bissaka has held his own against some of the best wingers in the world such as Sterling, Mane, and Son, but faces his toughest challenge yet in Brazilian superstar Neymar. He bagged his first senior goal against Newcastle, but on Tuesday night he will have to focus on defense against a winger who has it all.

Neymar

Neymar will be raring to go after defeat in the finals last year and missing 'that night in Paris' two years ago. The English full-back will have to win this battle if Manchester United are to have any chance of winning the match.

2) Bruno Fernandes vs Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye joined PSG last season, and immediately brought increased defensive solidity to a free-flowing attack. He partnered with Marquinhos to form a formidable midfield engine that was instrumental in their run to the finals last season.

Bruno Fernandes

If PSG are to replicate that run this season, Gueye will need to stifle Manchester United's talismanic playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who comes into this game after grabbing a goal and an assist against the Magpies. Bruno will be eager to impress on his UCL debut for United by helping them win a match that very few think they can.

