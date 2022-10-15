PSG vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The Ligue 1 features another massive fixture this weekend as Marseille lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG outfit in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Marseille Preview

Marseille are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side defeated Sporting Lisbon by a comfortable 2-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Parisians were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

PSG vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good record in Le Classique and have won 46 out of the 102 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Marseille's 33 victories.

PSG play against Marseille with both teams being in the top three for the third time in a row - as many times as the 13 meetings preceding this run.

PSG have lost only one of their last 25 matches against Marseille in all competitions, with their only defeat during this run coming in Ligue 1 in 2020.

Since they were taken over by their new owners in the 2011-12 season, PSG have won nine of their 11 home games against Marseille in Ligue 1.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 19 matches in Ligue 1 - their longest such run in the competition since 2019.

Marseille lost their previous Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio and have not suffered consecutive defeats in the competition since October 2021.

PSG vs Marseille Prediction

PSG have been impressive this season but still need to address a few chinks in their armor going into this game. Lionel Messi has been in emphatic form so far and will be intent on stepping up this weekend.

Marseille have packed a punch so far and are perfectly capable of giving their rivals a run for their money. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Marseille

PSG vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

