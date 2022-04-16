PSG vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Marseille lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's PSG outfit at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Marseille Preview

Marseille are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Montpellier by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have not been at their effervescent best this year. The Parisians crashed out of the UEFA Champions League last month but did manage to defeat Clermont Foot by a 6-1 margin in their previous game.

PSG vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent recent record against Marseille and have won 31 out of their last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Marseille's 12 victories.

In Ligue 1, PSG and Marseille are on an even footing and have won 32 games apiece out of 85 matches played between the two teams.

PSG have lost only one of their last 11 home games against Marseille and will look to extend their impressive run against the away side.

PSG have scored 11 goals in their last two matches, representing only the third time in history in which they have scored five goals in consecutive league matches.

Marseille have won four games on the trot in Ligue 1 - their best run in the competition since December 2020.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 18 games in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes and are currently on their best unbeaten run in the competition.

PSG vs Marseille Prediction

PSG have scored 11 goals in their last two games and have finally got the best out of their star-studded front three. The Parisians have a 12-point lead over Marseille and have dominated the league.

Marseille have stepped up in impressive fashion this season and can pack a punch on their day. PSG are in good form at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: PSG 2-0 Marseille

PSG vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

