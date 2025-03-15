PSG vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain second-placed Marseille at the Parc des Princes in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday. The defending champions have enjoyed an unbeaten run in Ligue 1, recording 20 wins in 25 games. The visitors have recorded 15 wins and trail the capital club by 16 points.

Ad

The hosts extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to six games last week, recording a 4-1 away triumph over Reims. Bradley Barcola scored in the first half, and Gonçalo Ramos added a goal in the 50th minute. Substitute Ousmane Dembélé scored twice in stoppage time.

Dembélé scored again when they played Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday. The two teams were level on aggregate score and Les Parisiens won 4-1 on penalties.

Ad

Trending

Les Phocéens hosted Lens in their previous league outing and fell to a 1-0 loss. They failed to score for the second time in three games.

PSG vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest Le Classique. They have crossed paths 108 times in competitive games. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 52 wins. Les Phocéens have 35 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

Les Parisiens extended their winning streak against the visitors to four games, with a 3-0 away triumph in the reverse fixture in October.

Marseille have seen conclusive results in 12 Ligue 1 away games this season, recording nine wins.

PSG have lost two of their 19 home games in all competitions this season, with both defeats registered in the Champions League.

Les Parisiens have lost just five of their last 70 league games, with all defeats registered at home.

Ad

PSG vs Marseille Prediction

Les Parisiens have been in good touch recently and have lost just one of their last 25 games in all competitions. They have scored at least four goals in four of their last six league games and will look to build on that prolific run here.

Luis Enrique has an almost full-strength squad for this match. Arnau Tenas picked up a shoulder injury in training and is likely to be rested here.

Ad

Les Phocéens have lost two of their last three games, scoring just two goals in that period. They have lost their last six Ligue 1 meetings against the hosts, failing to score in five.

Faris Moumbagna, Robinio Vaz, Amine Harit, Amir Murillo, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will miss the trip to Paris due to injuries. Ruben Blanco and Chancel Mbemba remain excluded from the first team and are not an option here.

Ad

The league leaders have an unbeaten record in Ligue 1 this season and are unbeaten in their last eight league meetings against Marseille. With that in mind and considering their prolific run in recent games, we back the capital club to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Marseille

PSG vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback