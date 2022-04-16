PSG vs Marseille: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as PSG lock horns with Marseille in a massive clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Marseille are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Les Phoceens edged Greek side PAOK to an important 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have carved out a near-unassailable 12-point lead for themselves so far. The Parisians thrashed Clermont Foot by a stunning 6-1 margin in their previous game and will be brimming with confidence this weekend.

PSG vs Marseille Team News

PSG need to be at their best in this match

PSG

Abdou Diallo, Keylor Navas, Ander Herrera, and Layvin Kurzawa are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be risked in this fixture. PSG's front three was unstoppable against Clermont Foot and will look to wreak havoc yet again in this match.

Sergio Ramos is recovering from a long-term absence and will not be available for selection this weekend. Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler are also injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes

Doubtful: Abdou Diallo, Keylor Navas, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa

Unavailable: None

Marseille have a point to prove

Marseille

With Konrad de la Fuente currently injured, Cengiz Under and Dimitri Payet will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden for Marseille. Alvaro Gonzalez is also unavailable for selection and will be excluded from the squad.

Leonardi Balerdi and Arkadiusz Milik are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Duje Caleta-Car and William Saliba are likely to keep their places in Marseille's central defence.

Injured: Konrad de la Fuente

Doubtful: Leonardi Balerdi, Arkadiusz Milik

Unavailable: Alvaro Gonzalez

At what time does the match between PSG and Marseille kick off?

India: 18th April 2022, at 12:15 AM

USA: 17th April 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 17th April 2022, at 7:45 PM

Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 @OM_English 271 games, 25 goals, 5 trophies and 37 years today: happy birthday, Olympien! 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗼271 games, 25 goals, 5 trophies and 37 years today: happy birthday, Olympien! 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗼 🇳🇬 271 games, 25 goals, 5 trophies and 37 years today: happy birthday, Olympien! 💙🎉 https://t.co/X1kksWBxNI

Where and how to watch PSG vs Marseille on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Marseille?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi