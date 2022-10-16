PSG vs Marseille: Where to watch Le Classique in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Marseille lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG vs Marseille Preview

Marseille are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side defeated Sporting Lisbon by a comfortable 2-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have been exceptional so far this season and are at the top of the league table at the moment. The reigning French champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSG vs Marseille Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Lionel Messi and Renato Sanches are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Pablo Sarabia is set to start alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's forward line.

Sergio Ramos was sent off against Reims last week and will be suspended for this fixture. Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Renato Sanches

Suspended: Sergio Ramos

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Sead Kolasinac is yet to recover from his injury and might not play a part in this fixture. Marseille will need to field their best eleven to stand a chance against PSG this weekend. Alexis Sanchez found the back of the net against Sporting Lisbon and will be key to side's fortunes alongside Dimitri Payet.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sead Kolasinac

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Marseille kick off?

India: 17th October 2022, at 12:15 AM

USA: 16th October 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th October 2022, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Marseille on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Marseille?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

