×
Create
Notifications

PSG vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st May 2022

PSG take on Metz in Ligue 1 this weekend
PSG take on Metz in Ligue 1 this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Preview

The Ligue 1 is back in action with its final set of fixtures for the season this weekend as reigning champions PSG lock horns with Metz at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Metz Preview

Metz are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side edged Angers to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Ligue 1 giants thrashed Montpellier by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • PSG have an excellent record against Metz and have won 18 of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Metz's three victories.
  • PSG have won 11 consecutive league matches against Metz and previously dropped points against the away side nearly 15 years ago.
  • If PSG lose this match, they will win the league with 83 points - the lowest tally since Montpellier won the title in 82 points.
  • Metz are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings - six of the last eight teams in this position on the final day of the season have been relegated.
  • After winning 15 of their first 16 home games this season, PSG have dropped points in each of their last two matches at the Parc des Princes.
  • Metz are winless in their last seven matches in Ligue 1 - their longest winless run in the league since 2017.

PSG vs Metz Prediction

PSG have been impressive on the domestic front this season and were in excellent form in their previous game. Lionel Messi came into his own against Montpellier last week and will look to replicate his brace this weekend.

T R A I N I N G🔜 #PSGFCM https://t.co/nCHMOuwec1

Metz can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. PSG are the better team on paper and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Metz

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

PSG vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

🆒📺😜The 𝐅𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐌 of @TeamOrangeFoot is back ✔️Discover episode 8️⃣ with @marquinhos_m5 and our supporter Younes! ❤️💙youtube.com/watch?v=Ca0bEj… https://t.co/0je8ZYtnKM

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी