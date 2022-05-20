PSG vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st May 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with its final set of fixtures for the season this weekend as reigning champions PSG lock horns with Metz at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Metz Preview

Metz are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side edged Angers to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Ligue 1 giants thrashed Montpellier by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Metz and have won 18 of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Metz's three victories.

PSG have won 11 consecutive league matches against Metz and previously dropped points against the away side nearly 15 years ago.

If PSG lose this match, they will win the league with 83 points - the lowest tally since Montpellier won the title in 82 points.

Metz are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings - six of the last eight teams in this position on the final day of the season have been relegated.

After winning 15 of their first 16 home games this season, PSG have dropped points in each of their last two matches at the Parc des Princes.

Metz are winless in their last seven matches in Ligue 1 - their longest winless run in the league since 2017.

PSG vs Metz Prediction

PSG have been impressive on the domestic front this season and were in excellent form in their previous game. Lionel Messi came into his own against Montpellier last week and will look to replicate his brace this weekend.

Metz can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. PSG are the better team on paper and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Metz

PSG vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi