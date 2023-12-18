PSG vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will invite Metz to the Parc des Princes in their final Ligue 1 match of the year on Wednesday.

The hosts saw their eight-game winning run come to an end on Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lille. Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot to give the hosts the lead in the 66th minute and Jonathan David scored a last-gasp equalizer for Lille in injury time.

Metz suffered their third league defeat on the spin on Sunday, suffering a 1-0 loss to Montpellier. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last three games as well. Following that home defeat to Montpellier on Sunday, they have dropped to 16th place in the league standings.

PSG vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 81 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 48 wins to their name. The visitors have 18 wins in this fixture and 15 games have ended in draws.

The reigning champions are on a 13-game winning run against the visitors, keeping seven clean sheets.

Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in their last eight home games across all competitions, recording seven wins. They have kept five clean sheets in these games as well.

Three of Metz's four wins in Ligue 1 this season have come in their travels. They have failed to find the back of the net in their last five away games against the hosts while conceding 16 goals.

PSG have drawn three of their last five games in all competitions.

The hosts have the best attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 39 times in 16 games, with 17 of these goals coming at home.

PSG vs Metz Prediction

Les Parisiens head into the match on an 11-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1. They have won their last five home games in a row in Ligue 1, scoring 17 times while conceding just thrice. They have suffered just four defeats against their eastern rivals in 41 home games and are strong favorites.

Luis Enrique remains without Fabian Ruiz, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes, and Presnel Kimpembe for the match. Gonçalo Ramos was not included in the squad against Lille and faces a late fitness test. Gianluigi Donnarumma returns from a two-game suspension and should start here.

Les Grenats have seen a drop in form recently, losing three games in a row. They have failed to score in these losses as well and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have failed to score in 10 of their last 12 away meetings against the capital club and might struggle here.

Oscar Estupinan is the only absentee for head coach László Bölöni, so he should field the strongest possible starting XI in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' dominance in this fixture and goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Metz

PSG vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes