PSG vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Christophe Galtier's PSG lock horns with an impressive Montpellier side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Montpellier Preview

Montpellier are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and will be intent on securing their place in Europe this season. The away side edged Troyes to a 3-2 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have made an exceptional start to their Ligue 1 campaign. The reigning champions thrashed Clermont by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

PSG vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive record against Montpellier and have won 18 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Montpellier's eight victories.

PSG have won eight of their last nine matches against Montpellier in Ligue 1, with their previous defeat against the away side in April 2019.

PSG thrashed Clermont by a stunning 5-0 margin in their first game of the season and became the first team to win their first Ligue 1 game of the season by a five-goal margin in 22 years.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 22 matches at home in Ligue 1 - the second-longest unbeaten run at home in Europe's top five leagues at the moment behind Liverpool.

With eight defeats on the road in 2022, Montpellier have the worst record away from home in Ligue 1 in the calender year.

Lionel Messi bagged two goals and one assist against Clermont last week and equalled his best start to a season - the Argentine has achieved the same feat with Barcelona on three separate occasions.

PSG vs Montpellier Prediction

PSG have made an excellent start to their Ligue 1 campaign and will be intent on winning the treble this season. Lionel Messi and Neymar were at their unstoppable best against Clermont and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Montpellier can pack a punch on their day but have a poor away record over the past year. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Montpellier

PSG vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

