PSG vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Friday (August 23). Both teams had a positive start to their campaign, with a win for the Parisians and a draw for Montpellier.

The Parisians got their title defence underway with a 4-1 win at Le Havre. Lee Kang-in broke the deadlock in the third minute, which Gautier Lloris cancelled out in the 48th minute.

However, substitute Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola scored in the last six minutes to ensure a win for Luis Enrique's side.

Montpellier, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at home by Strasbourg in their campaign opener. Captain Teji Savanier scored from the spot in the 67th minute nine minutes after Habib Diarra had given Strasbourg the lead.

Trending

PSG vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 75 times across competitions, with the Parisians leading 38-17.

The hosts are on an 11-game winning streak against Montpellier and secured a league double last season, winning 9-2 across both games.

The Parisians are unbeaten in 14 home meetings in Ligue 1 against Montpellier, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Montpellier are unbeaten in six away games in Ligue 1, winning four, scoring twice in five games.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last 14 meetings against Montpellier.

PSG vs Montpellier Prediction

The Parisians play their first home game of the season but have won just one of their last six home games in Ligue 1, drawing four.

Goncalo Ramos was injured in their campaign opener and is sidelined for at least three months. Head coach Luis Enrique is expected to start Randal Kolo Muani after the striker scored in the campaign opener.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have drawn three of their last five league outings. They had a decent outing in their campaign opener, recording five shots on target.

Issiaga Sylla has a minor muscle injury and will not travel to Paris. Lucas Mincarelli, Theo Sainte-Luce and Khalil Fayad are also sidelined, while Christopher Jullien remains a long-term absentee.

However, considering the Parisians' dominance in the fixture, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Montpellier

PSG vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lee Kang-in to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback