PSG vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will invite Montpellier to the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The hosts moved to second place in the league table with a 3-2 away win over Brest last week. Warren Zaïre-Emery and Kylian Mbappé scored 12 minutes apart in the first half to give the Parisians a two-goal lead. Brest produced a remarkable comeback to level the scores by the 52nd minute but Mbappe bagged an 89th-minute winner, securing a brace.

The visitors registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Toulouse last time around, thanks to Akor Adams' brace and a second-half strike from Khalil Fayad. They climbed to 11th place in the league table following the win, with 11 points to their name.

PSG vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 73 times in all competitions since 1981. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 36 wins to their name. The visitors have less than half the number of wins (17) as the hosts in this fixture while 20 games have ended in draws.

The capital club recorded a league double over the visitors last season, with an 8-3 aggregate score.

PSG are on a nine-game winning run against Montpellier in all competitions, scoring 31 goals while conceding just seven times.

The hosts have scored three goals apiece in their last four games in all competitions.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last four league games.

The reigning champions have won their last seven Ligue 1 home games against the visitors. They have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors.

PSG vs Montpellier Prediction

Les Parisiens have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this season and have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last four home games. They head into the match on a four-game winning run in all competitions and are strong favorites.

Luis Enrique is without the services of Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, Keylor Navas, and Presnel Kimpembe through injuries. Marco Asensio resumed training earlier this week but the match comes too soon for him. Marquinhos missed the game against Brest with an adductor problem and faces a late fitness test.

La Paillade have suffered just one defeat in their last five league games, keeping three clean sheets. Interestingly, two of their three wins this season have come in their travels.

Becir Omeragic and Arnaud Nordin were absent in the home win over Toulouse last week and will face fitness tests ahead of the trip to Paris. They are winless in away meetings against the hosts since 2014. Their last triumph over the capital club came in Ligue 1 in 2019.

Considering the home advantage for the reigning champions and their upper hand in the head-to-head record, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Montpellier

PSG vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes