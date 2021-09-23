PSG vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Montpellier are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and can pack a punch on their day. The away side was held to a 3-3 draw by Bordeaux earlier this week and will need to present a robust front this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, have been impressive in Ligue 1 and are at the top of the league standings at the moment. The French giants narrowly edged Metz to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to be more decisive in this fixture.

PSG vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

PSG have a predictably impressive record against Montpellier and have won 16 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Montpellier have managed eight victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. PSG were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-L-W

PSG vs Montpellier Team News

PSG have a depleted squad at the moment

PSG

With Lionel Messi injured at the moment, Neymar will likely occupy a central role against Metz. Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are in impressive form and are set to feature in wide positions with Mauro Icardi operating as a poacher.

PSG have their fair share of injury concerns with Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, and Juan Bernat ruled out at the moment. Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa

Suspended: None

Montpellier need to win this game

Montpellier

Matheus Thuler served his suspension against Bordeaux and will be available for this match. Ambroise Oyongo, Thibault Tamas, and Pedro Mendes are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ambroise Oyongo, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG vs Montpellier Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Junior Sambia, Maxime Esteve, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Teji Savanier; Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain

PSG vs Montpellier Prediction

PSG have not found it particularly easy to overcome their opponents this season and will need to take it up a notch in the coming months. The likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on their day and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Montpellier are perfectly capable of holding their ground but will need to be at their best against a strong opponent. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-0 Montpellier

