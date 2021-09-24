PSG vs Montpellier: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this week as they lock horns with Metz at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Wednesday. PSG have an impeccable squad this season and hold the upper hand going into their league game this weekend.

Montpellier are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. The away side was held to a 3-3 draw by Bordeaux earlier this week and will need to present a formidable front against PSG on Saturday.

PSG, on the other hand, have been impressive in Ligue 1 and are at the top of the league standings at the moment. The French giants narrowly edged Metz to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their decisive best going into this fixture.

PSG vs Montpellier Team News

PSG have a depleted squad at the moment

PSG

With Lionel Messi injured at the moment, Neymar will likely occupy a central role against Metz. Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are in impressive form and are set to feature in wide positions with Mauro Icardi operating as a poacher.

PSG have their fair share of injury concerns with Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, and Juan Bernat ruled out at the moment. Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa

Suspended: None

Montpellier need to win this game

Montpellier

Matheus Thuler served his suspension against Bordeaux and will be available for this match. Ambroise Oyongo, Thibault Tamas, and Pedro Mendes are injured and have been ruled out of the match against PSG this weekend.

Injured: Ambroise Oyongo, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Montpellier kick off?

India: 26th September 2021, at 12:30 PM

USA: 25th September 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 25th September 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Montpellier on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie

USA: beIN Sports USA

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Montpellier?

India: Voot Select, TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV

USA: fuboTV, beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

