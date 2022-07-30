PSG vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July | Trophee des Champions 2022

The Trophee des Champions offers PSG a chance to win another piece of silverware this weekend as the reigning Ligue 1 champions lock horns with Nantes at the Bloomfield Stadium in Israel on Sunday.

PSG vs Nantes Preview

Nantes finished in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have largely exceeded expectations over the past year. Les Canaris pulled off a stunning run of results to win the French Cup last season and will need to be at their best to win the Trophee des Champions.

PSG, on the other hand, dominated Ligue 1 last season but have flattered to deceive in knock-out competitions. The Parisians eased past Gamba Osaka by a 6-2 margin in their previous game and have enjoyed a fruitful pre-season so far.

PSG vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an exceptional record against Nantes and have won 28 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nantes' seven victories.

PSG scored an impressive 90 goals in their 38 Ligue 1 matches last season and have one of the most formidable front lines in world football at their disposal.

Nantes finished in ninth place in the Ligue 1 last season - their best performance in the top flight since the 2017-18 campaign.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title by an impressive margin of 15 points after losing out on the title by a one-point margin to Lille in the 2020-21 season.

Nantes scored 55 goals and conceded 48 goals in the Ligue 1 last season - the first time the team managed a positive goal difference in the league since the 2012-13 campaign.

PSG are in prolific form at the moment and have scored 13 goals in only four games on their pre-season tour so far.

PSG vs Nantes Prediction

PSG have been impressive under Christophe Galtier so far and will be intent on winning the treble this season. The Parisians have one of the best squads in the world at their disposal and cannot afford to lose this match.

Nantes can pull off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Nantes

PSG vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

