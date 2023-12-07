PSG vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain Nantes at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, recording eight wins. In their previous outing, they registered a 2-0 win over Le Havre thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé and Vitinha. Gianluigi Donnarumma was sent off in the 10th minute but they managed to keep a clean sheet as backup goalkeeper Arnau Tenas performed well in his first appearance of the season.

Nantes registered their first win in five games last week as Florent Mollet's first-half goal helped them record a 1-0 win over Nice. The win helped them climb into eighth place in the league table and, interestingly, it was the first loss of the campaign for Nice.

PSG vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 105 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their Western rivals with 54 wins. The visitors have got the better of the capital club 31 times and 20 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the best attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 36 goals in 14 games, twice as many as the visitors.

The visitors have just two wins in their last 13 away games in Ligue 1, suffering nine defeats.

PSG have lost just five times in their last 29 league outings. Interestingly, these defeats have come at home.

Nantes have failed to score in three of their last six league outings and have kept three clean sheets in that period as well.

The hosts have scored at least once in their last 24 league meetings against the visitors, their longest goalscoring run against a team in Ligue 1 history.

PSG vs Nantes Prediction

Les Parisiens have lost just once in Ligue 1 this season and currently occupy the pole position in the league table with a four-point lead over Nice. Across all competitions, they have lost just once in their last 10 league games, recording eight wins, and will look to build on that form here. They have won 16 of their 17 home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Luis Enrique remains without the services of Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes, and Presnel Kimpembe on account of injuries. Warren Zaïre-Emery and Marquinhos returned to training earlier this week but are unlikely to feature in this match.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is suspended for the match after picking up a red card in the win over Le Havre last week, so Arnau Tenas should start here.

La Maison Jaune returned to winning ways after four games last week and will look to continue that form in this match. Four of their six defeats in Ligue 1 this term have come in their travels, which is a cause for concern.

Quentin Merlin has resumed training after recovering from a thigh injury and should be an option for head coach Jocelyn Gourvennec. Ignatius Ganago, Bastien Meupiyou, and Fabien Centonze remain sidelined through injuries.

PSG head into the match in great form and, considering their home record against the visitors, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Nantes

PSG vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes