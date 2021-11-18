PSG vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture after November's international break as they take on Nantes on Saturday. PSG have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nantes are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg earlier this month and will need to step up this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, hold a 10-point lead at the top of the league table and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians edged Bordeaux to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

PSG vs Nantes Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Nantes and have won 22 out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Nantes have managed a paltry two victories against PSG and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place in March this year and ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Nantes. PSG were poor on the day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-L

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-D-W

PSG vs Nantes Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti are carrying knocks at the moment and will not feature in this game. Lionel Messi has recovered from his injury, however, and could play a part in this match.

Sergio Ramos has completed his recovery and could make his debut against Nantes. Abdou Diallo has completed his quarantine but is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, Marco Verratti

Doubtful: Rafinha, Abdou Diallo

Suspended: None

Nantes have struggled in Ligue 1

Nantes

Nantes have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will have to use all the resources at their disposal this week. Nicolas Pallois has picked up one booking too many this season and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolas Pallois

PSG vs Nantes Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

Nantes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani; Kalifa Coulibaly

PSG vs Nantes Prediction

PSG have built one of the best squads in Europe this season and will be intent on winning a historic treble. The French behemoths already have a ten-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and want to maintain their dominance this weekend.

Nantes can pack a punch on their day and have managed to trouble PSG this year. PSG are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Nantes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi