PSG vs Nantes: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold after November's international break with a set of games this weekend as PSG take on Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG have been impressive in the league so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nantes are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg earlier this month and will face France's most formidable opponent this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, hold a 10-point lead at the top of the league table and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians have a host of excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on winning the treble this season.

PSG vs Nantes Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Lionel Messi has recovered from his injury, however, and could play a part in this match.

Sergio Ramos has completed his recovery and could make his debut against Nantes. Marquinhos, Rafinha, and Julian Draxler are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Gianluigi Donnarumma is also yet to recover from his illness and will not be included in the squad this weekend.

Injured: Marquinhos, Rafinha, Julian Draxler, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Doubtful: Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

Nantes have struggled in Ligue 1

Nantes

Nantes will likely have to do without Osman Bukari in the game against PSG this weekend. Nicolas Pallois has picked up one booking too many this season and is suspended for this match. Anthony Limbombe is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this fixture.

Injured: Osman Bukari

Doubtful: Anthony Limbombe

Suspended: Nicolas Pallois

At what time does the match between PSG and Nantes kick off?

India: 20th November 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 20th November 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 20th November 2021, at 4 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Nantes on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Colors

USA: fuboTV, beIN Sports USA

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Nantes?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

