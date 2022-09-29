PSG vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Christophe Galtier's PSG take on Nice in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Nice Preview

Nice are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Angers this month and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this year. The Parisian giants edged Lyon to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSG vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good record against Nice and have won 16 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nice's 12 victories.

Nice were only of only two teams to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 against PSG last season and were the only team to keep clean sheets in both these matches.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Nice in Ligue 1, with their previous such defeat coming over 13 years ago.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 17 matches in Ligue 1 - the longest active streak in the competition at the moment.

PSG have scored only one goal in each of their last two matches in Ligue 1 and have not failed to score more than one goal in three consecutive goals since September 2020.

Nice have failed to find the back of the net in four games in the Ligue 1 this season - the joint-highest tally in the competition alongside Ajaccio.

PSG vs Nice Prediction

PSG have assembled an excellent squad this season and are well-placed to win the league title. Lionel Messi and Neymar are in impressive form ahead of the World Cup and will be intent on adding to their goal tallies this weekend.

Nice can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride so far this season. PSG are the better team on paper and hold a distinct upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Nice

PSG vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neymar to score - Yes

