PSG vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25 2025

PSG play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes this Friday.
PSG have already retained their Ligue 1 title, and have yet to be beaten in domestic competition this season. Nice, meanwhile, are in 5th, and are still in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot next season.
So will PSG roll over their opponents here, or can Nice pull off what would be a huge result?
PSG vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Unsurprisingly, PSG have a superior head-to-head record against Nice. However, they haven't had everything their way, as they've only won four of their last six meetings, drawing one and losing another.
- PSG's last league game came earlier this week, as they drew 1-1 with Nantes. The game was just their sixth draw of the season. The match came just three days after their win over Le Havre, and they only have three days to prepare for this match, too.
- It's highly likely that despite this looking like one of their tougher domestic matches of the season, PSG will have one eye on their Champions League semi-final meeting with Arsenal next Tuesday. That means Luis Enrique may rotate his squad here.
- Nice pulled off their first win since March 1 this past weekend. They defeated struggling Angers 2-1, leaving them just three points from 3rd place. However, to leapfrog Monaco, they do need a four-goal swing on top of a win here.
- PSG's top scorer Ousmane Dembele has 21 goals this season, putting him at the top of Ligue 1's scoring charts. However, the French international has not scored in the league now since March 16.
PSG vs Nice Prediction
PSG have largely rolled over every team they've faced in domestic action this season, but Nice are one of the few to have taken a point off them. So can they do it again here?
It won't be easy, as their form hasn't been great, winning just one of their last six matches. However, PSG will almost certainly be thinking about their clash with Arsenal here, and that might give the away side a chance.
The smart money here is probably on a PSG win, but given their crazy schedule and Champions League hopes, a draw would not be a major shock either.
Prediction: PSG 2-1 Nice
PSG vs Nice Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Nice's last four league games have featured more than 2.5 goals).
Tip 3: PSG to score in the first half - Yes (PSG have scored in the first half in six of their last seven matches).