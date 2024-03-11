PSG vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will invite Nice to the Parc des Princes in the 2023-24 Coupe de France quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their place in the last eight with a 3-1 home win over Stade Reims, with Kylian Mbappé and Danilo Pereira scoring three minutes apart in the first half and Gonçalo Ramos scoring a late goal in injury time.

Nice eased past Montpellier in the round of 16 last month, registering a comfortable 4-1 away win. Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Tom Louchet, and Mohamed-Ali Cho scored in the first half, and Alexis Claude Maurice added a goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 22 games across all competitions, though three of their last four games have ended in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw in Ligue 1 by Reims.

The visitors have endured a winless run since their 4-1 win over Montpellier last month, suffering four losses in five games. In their previous outing, they lost 2-1 at home to Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Jeremie Boga equalized in the 12th minute, but Téji Savanier's 42nd-minute penalty helped Montpellier register their first away league win of 2024.

PSG vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 81 times in all competitions thus far, meeting thrice in the Coupe de France. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with 34 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with 25 wins, and 22 games have ended in draws.

Nice are unbeaten in their three Coupe de France meetings against PSG, recording two wins, with one game ending in a draw.

The two teams met earlier this season in Ligue 1 in September, with the visitors recording a 3-2 away win.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for either side.

PSG vs Nice Prediction

Les Parisiens have suffered just one loss in their last 28 games across all competitions. Interestingly, their only loss at home this season came against the visitors in Ligue 1 in September, and they have won 12 of their 16 home games since.

Manager Luis Enrique was without captain Marquinhos against Reims on Sunday, after the Brazilian picked up an Achilles tendon injury in training. He is unlikely to be risked in this match. Kylian Mbappe started from the bench and was called upon in the 73rd minute. He might get the nod to start here.

Interestingly, they have drawn their last two home games and conceded two goals for the first time since January last week.

Le Gym have seen a drop in form recently, suffering four losses in their last five games. They have failed to score in five of their last nine away games across all competitions, and might struggle here. They have scored just twice in their last four games, which is cause for concern.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, PSG are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Nice

PSG vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Goncalo Ramos to score or assist any time - Yes