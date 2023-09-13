PSG vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome Nice to the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 action on Friday as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaigns. The hosts, after drawing their first two games, have recorded two wins in a row, which has helped them climb to second place in the league table. In their previous outing, a brace from Kylian Mbappé and goals from Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio in the first half helped them record a 4-1 away win over Lyon.

The visitors recorded their first win of the season in their previous outing as goals from Youcef Atal and Terem Moffi helped them record a 2-0 home win over Strasbourg. They kept a clean sheet for the second game in a row and are in eighth place in the league table with six points.

PSG vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 80 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 34-24 lead in wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, including a 2-1 home win in October.

PSG have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 home meetings against the visitors, with that loss coming on penalties in Coupe de France in 2022.

Only last-placed Lyon have scored fewer goals (3) than the visitors (4) in the league this season. On the flip side, the visitors have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just two goals in four games.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 league outings.

PSG vs Nice Prediction

Les Parisiens have dominated proceedings against the visitors at home in Ligue 1 and are unbeaten since 2009. Overall, they have suffered just three defeats in their last 21 meetings against the visitors, recording 15 wins, and are strong favorites in this match.

Head coach Luis Enrique will be without the services of Marco Asensio, who suffered a foot injury during the international break with Spain and is ruled out for at least a month. Kylian Mbappe was an unused substitute in France's 2-1 loss to Germany on account of a knee injury. Fortunately, that was just a precaution and the Ligue 1 top-scorer is expected to start in this match.

Les Aiglons have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, conceding just two goals in four games. They'll look to keep their unbeaten run intact but, considering their struggles against the capital club in recent games, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Nice

PSG vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes