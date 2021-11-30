PSG vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this week as PSG take on Nice on Wednesday. PSG have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nice are in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have punched above their weight this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Metz over the weekend and will need to work hard in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front. The Parisians eased past Saint-Etienne in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Nice Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Nice and have won 16 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Nice have managed 10 victories against Nice and can trouble their opponents on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for PSG. Nice were impressive on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-D

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-W-D

PSG vs Nice Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Neymar, Ander Herrera, and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Keylor Navas served his suspension against Saint-Etienne and is available for this game.

Injured: Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Neymar

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum

Suspended: None

Nice need to win this game. Image Source: News in 24

Nice

Justin Kluivert and Calvin Stengs featured against Metz over the weekend and will likely keep their places in the side. Evan Guessand and Robson Bambu remain injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Evan Guessand, Robson Bambu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG vs Nice Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Colin Dagba; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Rafinha; Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Melvin Bard, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina, Calvin Stengs, Justin Kluivert; Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg

PSG vs Nice Prediction

PSG have blown hot and cold this season and are yet to click as a unit under Mauricio Pochettino. Lionel Messi assisted all three of PSG's goals over the weekend and will want to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Nice have assembled a talented squad this season and could give their opponents a run for their money. PSG have plenty of firepower in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Nice

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi