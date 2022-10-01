PSG vs Nice: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with an impressive Nice outfit at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. The reigning champions have hit their stride under Christophe Galtier and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nice are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Angers last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are in exceptional form going into this game. The Parisian giants edged Lyon to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a few notches this weekend.

PSG vs Nice Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have missed training sessions this week and could start on the bench against Nice. With PSG playing an important tie against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League just four days after this match, Galtier is unlikely to risk the fitness of his two attacking stalwarts.

Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe are serving suspensions at the moment and will not be available for selection. Keylor Navas is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Keylor Navas

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

Suspended: Marco Verratti, Presnel Kimpembe

Nice

Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off in the first minute of the game against Angers before the international break and will be suspended for this match. Aaron Ramsey will be included in the squad but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Hicham Boudaoui, Joe Bryan

Doubtful: Aaron Ramsey

Suspended: Jean-Clair Todibo

At what time does the match between PSG and Nice kick off?

India: 2nd October 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 1st October 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 1st October 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Nice on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Nice?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far