PSG vs Nice: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of games this week as PSG host Nice in an important fixture at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. PSG have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Nice are in third place in Ligue 1 standings and have punched above their weight in the league this year. The away side has assembled an impressive team this season and will be intent on giving PSG a run for their money on Wednesday.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive in the league this year. The Parisians are the favourites to reclaim the league title at the moment and currently hold a 12-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

PSG vs Nice Head-to-Head

PSG

Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes are recovering from gastroenteritis at the moment and might not be risked in this match. Georginio Wijnaldum has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Neymar picked up an ankle sprain against Saint-Etienne and will join Marco Verratti on the sidelines. Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler are also injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Neymar, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum

Suspended: None

Nice

Justin Kluivert and Calvin Stengs featured against Metz over the weekend and will likely keep their places in the side. Youcef Atal and Robson Bambu remain injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Pablo Rosario picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Metz and is suspended for this game. Kasper Dolberg was benched over the weekend and could start this match.

Injured: Youcef Atal, Robson Bambu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pablo Rosario

At what time does the match between PSG vs Nice kick off?

India: 2nd December 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 1st December 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 1st December, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Nice on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Colors

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Nice?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

