PSG vs Paris FC Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Paris FC at the Centre d'entrainement Ooredoo, PSG's training ground, in a friendly on Friday (December 16).

This will be the first friendly for PSG since their 5-0 Ligue 1 win over Auxerre. They will play another friendly next Wednesday against Quevilly-Rouen before resuming their Ligue 1 campaign against Strasbourg at home later this month.

Paris FC will also be playing their first friendly of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break. They were last in action in the eighth round of the French Cup, where they beat COSNE US 2-0. Paris will play Troyes in a friendly next Wednesday before resuming their Ligue 2 campaign against Pau later this month.

PSG vs Paris FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two city rivals have met just twice across competitions, with both meetings coming in the Division 1 in the 1978-79 season. Both meetings ended in draws.

Paris last played in France's top division in 1979, which explains why the two teams do not have much shared history.

PSG have enjoyed a good run this season and are atop the Ligue 1 standings with 41 points. They are the only team yet to suffer a defeat..

The Parisians have the best attacking and defensive record in the competition, scoring 43 goals in 15 games and conceding just nine times.

Paris have been in decent form in Ligue 2 and are 12th after 15 games. They have scored 14 goals and conceded 16 times.

PSG vs Paris FC Prediction

PSG do not have some of their biggest names for the game, as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Achraf Hakimi are currently representing their respective national teams at the FIFA World Cup. Even Brazilian players are not expected to report to training as of now.

Nonetheless, they have enough strength in their squad to see through Paris FC's challenge, but they might not keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Paris FC

PSG vs Paris FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

