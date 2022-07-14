Create
Notifications

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Paris Saint-Germain get their pre-season underway on Friday
Paris Saint-Germain get their pre-season underway on Friday
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jul 14, 2022 04:09 AM IST

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are back on the pitch and will get their pre-season underway with a game against Quevilly-Rouen at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo, the training center of the Ligue 1 giants, on Friday.

This will be the first game for new manager Christophe Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of affairs earlier this month. He will have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar at his disposal for the game as the trio have participated in training drills ahead of the pre-season opener.

Quevilly-Rouen kicked off their pre-season formalities on Saturday as they played a game against Le Havre. They suffered a 2-1 loss with Andreas Hountondji scoring the only goal for Les rouges et jaunes.

For their next set of friendlies, the Ligue 1 champions will travel to Japan to face Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Red Diamonds, and Gamba Osaka. The visiting side, on the other hand, will face fellow Ligue 2 side Amiens in their next friendly game.

The first friendly match of the season vs @QRM is coming up soon! ⚽️You can watch it live on #PSG TV Premium and the Paris Saint-Germain @Twitch channel 📺en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have locked horns just once across all competitions, with that meeting coming in the semi-final of the 2009-10 campaign of Coupe de France. PSG were able to secure a 1-0 win in that game and in the final, defeated Monaco to secure the winner's trophy.
  • Les Parisiens enjoyed a solid run in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign, scoring 90 goals and conceding just 36 times in the 38 league games last season. They signed off for the campaign with back-to-back wins in their last two games of the season.
  • Quevilly-Rouen, on the other hand, endured a poor run in Ligue 2 last season. They scored 33 goals while letting in 50 goals in the 38 league games.

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Prediction

It will be interesting to see how things will work out for PSG under new manager Galtier. We expect new signing Vitinha to get a start here, though the squad will likely be made up of youth team players.

🥵 Séance du jour ⬇️ https://t.co/MVQwjcwdff
Also Read Story Continues below

The visiting team have secured the services of Jason Pendant and he might be in contention to start here. The game should be a routine affair for PSG and they are likely to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 5-0 Quevilly-Rouen

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist anytime - Yes.

Edited by Peter P

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...