PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

PSG play Quevilly-Rouen at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo on Tuesday in their last club friendly before resuming their 2022-23 season.

The Parisians are set to continue their campaign after more than a month out with the 2022 FIFA World Cup break by hosting Strasbourg in Ligue 1 next Wednesday.

Christopher Galtier's side have had a fantastic run before the hiatus, winning 13 of their opening 15 league matches to comfortably sit atop the league charts.

With 41 points in the bag, PSG are five ahead of second-placed Lens and are well in contention for a second consecutive Ligue 1 title.

Their amazing form has transcended Europe too, with the capital club winning four of their six group matches in the Champions League to sail into the knockout stages where a daunting two-legged affair with Bayern Munich awaits them in the last-16.

After playing their last official match on 13 November, PSG have played one friendly game against Paris FC on Friday which ended in a 2-1 win for Galtier's team.

Many of their first-team stars are still missing in action, including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who contested the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Quevilly-Rouen ply their trade in Ligue 2, sitting in 13th position of the table with 18 points and four wins from 15 games. They play their third and last club friendly before resuming the league against Grenoble Foot 38.

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

PSG and Quevilly last met for a friendly in July and the Parisians secured a 2-0 win.

In official matches, PSG and Quevilly met in the League Cup in April 2010 in which the capital club prevailed 1-0.

Quevilly have played two friendlies during the break - a 2-1 loss vs Red Star and a 1-1 draw vs Stade Laval.

PSG had a friendly derby against Paris FC on Friday which ended in a 2-1 win for them.

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Prediction

Even without many of their key players, PSG have enough squad depth to see off Quevilly-Rouen comfortably in this friendly and end their mid-season break on a good note.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Quevilly-Rouen

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

